NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.—A series of Democratic wins in the Philadelphia suburbs highlights the challenges President Trump faces in a key general election state.

Those suburban counties backed Democrats in early November local elections, giving them control of the Delaware County Council for the first time since the Civil War, as well as county government in Bucks and Chester counties. While Mr. Trump was not on the ballot this year, the results served as a reminder of Democratic energy in the suburbs, also reflected in Kentucky elections this month and scores of congressional contests in 2018.

Former Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Rick Santorum said he believed Mr. Trump was “in real jeopardy” in the state. Still, referring to the fluid 2020 Democratic field, he argued that: “His saving grace is that he’ll have an opponent that in all likelihood will be very weak.”

The overall results this year in the Keystone State, which Mr. Trump won by roughly 44,000 votes in 2016, offered some good news for both parties. A Republican and a Democrat each won a statewide judicial seat. And while Democrats saw big wins in the Philadelphia suburbs, Republicans gained control in several counties in the western part of the state that have traditionally been held by Democrats, as well as in the northeastern Luzerne County, a Democratic area that the president captured in 2016.

Pennsylvania was one of three Rust Belt states, along with Michigan and Wisconsin, that Mr. Trump flipped from blue to red in 2016 to capture the White House. He won by driving up turnout in rural and working-class parts of the state, including flipping longtime Democratic strongholds. That was enough to counter

Hillary Clinton’s

substantial turnout in the greater Philadelphia area.

To repeat the performance, the president needs to maintain or grow that enthusiasm in central and western Pennsylvania, while not letting the margins in the southeast significantly expand. The president’s campaign and GOP officials said there was work ahead to keep the state, which offers 20 electoral votes, but expressed confidence in their organization and the president’s supporters.

“We know it’s a competitive state, we know we have to be organized and know we have to win,” said Rick Gorka, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign, stressing the campaign’s substantial efforts in the state, which include over two dozen paid staff and hundreds of volunteer trainings. “We’re building upon what we’ve done from ’16 to ’18 to now.”

Democrats are also investing heavily in the state, with Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Maddie McComb saying that they “are taking nothing for granted and laying the groundwork now in Pennsylvania so our eventual nominee can win the state in 2020.”

Since winning the White House, Mr. Trump has kept a close eye on the state, holding rallies and making additional visits to tour businesses and address locals. The campaign plans a rally in Hershey on Dec. 10.

Mr. Trump projected confidence about Pennsylvania at an October rally in Louisiana, telling the crowd: “I think we’re going to do great in Pennsylvania. We won Pennsylvania last time, the first time in many years.”

Looking ahead, Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Lawrence Tabas said: “I predict the president is going to be in Pennsylvania so much he can qualify for citizenship.”

Interviews with a dozen voters in Delaware County reflected the state’s divided electorate.

Elizabeth Mahoney, 59 years old, of Wayne, said she supported Mr. Trump in 2016 but has “serious doubts if I would ever vote for him again.” But Ren Price, 49, of Springfield, said she plans to vote for him again, saying “I’m happy with him, he’s changed a lot.”

Others signaled the Democratic energy driving the Philadelphia-area elections earlier this month.

“I don’t normally vote in those smaller elections,” said Democrat Sandy Alch, 69, of Media. But she said she wanted to make her frustration known ahead of 2020 and was “just so thrilled” with the results.

David Landau,

former chairman of the Delaware County Democratic Party, said dissatisfaction with Mr. Trump motivated voters in these elections, saying that the closing message was: “The road to 2020 starts here. The path to defeat Trump starts here. Let’s send everyone a message about 2020.”

A recent survey from Muhlenberg College and the Morning Call, a newspaper in Allentown, showed Mr. Trump losing in head-to-head matchups in Pennsylvania with Democrats

Joe Biden,

Bernie Sanders

or

Elizabeth Warren.

The poll of 410 registered voters showed that 57% didn’t think the president should be re-elected.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman

Ronna McDaniel

said a key focus for the GOP will be getting their voters out and identifying swing voters in the state early, to make their case. “As we’re going into the suburbs and we talk about socialism versus capitalism, especially with suburban college-educated women, that resonates,” she said at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor Thursday.

While Democrats were encouraged by the latest round of voting, some questioned what kind of candidate could successfully beat Mr. Trump, as the primary contest continues to showcase a fight between the party’s liberal and moderate wings.

“I think we need a more conservative Democratic candidate,” said Steve Clarke, 69, of Newtown Square. “My personal politics are left-leaning, but I’d like a candidate that can win.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills said she expected that any anxiety over the field would resolve.

“There were an awful lot of people in Pennsylvania who said a black man could not carry Pennsylvania.

Barack Obama

carried red counties,” she said. “In Pennsylvania, when we have a candidate next summer…Pennsylvania Democrats will be behind that candidate.”

