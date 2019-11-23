THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say two trains in the southern Netherlands may have been hit by gunfire. Nobody was injured in either train.

Breda police tweeted Friday night that a passenger train traveling from the city of Tilburg to nearby Breda, close to the border with Belgium, “could possibly have been shot.” Five windows were damaged.

Police also say that a train using the same tracks arrived in the southeastern city of Eindhoven with a broken window also possibly caused by gunfire.

Breda police say that forensic experts will examine both trains Saturday to establish what happened.

Nobody was immediately detained, and police appealed for witnesses.