On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Up,” Representative Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) predicted that the House Judiciary Committee will “draft articles of impeachment” against President Trump, “and we will impeach him in the House of Representatives.”

Espaillat said, “[T]here’s still some loose ends out there. Maybe Bolton comes in and wants to testify. Of course, you know, there’s still information that we must get that we have not gotten. And then we’ll submit the body of evidence to the Judiciary Committee, and they will, I think, draft articles of impeachment, and we will impeach him in the House of Representatives.”

