Hundreds of far-left activists stormed the field of Saturday’s college football game between Harvard and Yale, demanding action on climate change and demanding that the U.S. cancel Puerto Rico’s debt.

“Dozens of protesters started running on the field about three minutes before halftime ended and delayed the Game by roughly 30 minutes,” The Harvard Crimson reported. “They held signs bearing ‘Yale and Harvard United for Climate Justice’ and started chanting ‘Divest.’ Several dozen police officers took to the field to meet the protesters, and at least 50 people [were] escorted off the field by police officers.”

A Yale student told The Guardian that students began pushing the two universities to stop investing in energy companies they claim are causing climate change, saying, “They believe that they can engage with these companies and get them to change their fundamentally extractive business models, which we think comes from a place of naivety amounting to gross negligence.”

A separate video that appeared to be from the incident showed the far-left protesters demanding that the U.S. cancel Puerto Rico’s debt.

Shortly after the protests began, law enforcement officials began to take people into custody.

ESPN college football studio host Matt Barrie tweeted: “Harvard-Yale update: The protestors have told police they want to be arrested. So police have tied them together, two at a time, and are taking them off the field. Kickoff in about 10-mins.”

Far-left activist David Hogg, who attends Harvard, suggested that protesting at the football game was needed to save everyone on the planet from dying.

“You know what’s more important than a football game? The survival of the human race,” Hogg tweeted. “Complain all you want, but if we don’t do something now, Harvard won’t be able to continue beating Yale 100 years from now because there will be no human race. #HarvardYale”

“We need some 1960s level activism to save our planet and democracy. In the next couple of years, the protests will become so big that cops wont be able to handle it and the national guard/military will have to be called in. But you can be sure we will persist and win,” the far-left activist continued. “Peaceful political revolution is on the horizon, but we need to all get out, take a stand, vote and run for office. Our enemies are much bigger than any politician, our enemies are the sources of evil that perpetuate injustice.”

“We will not act with violence, negativity, and hate because that is what the oppressor wants,” Hogg continued. “Instead we will act with love and tolerance to eradicate the hate and intolerance that empowers the oppressor. Together we can create a loving America and a truly free country.”