President TrumpDonald John TrumpApple CEO Tim Cook promises to fight for DACA, user privacy DOJ urges Supreme Court to side with Trump in ongoing legal battle over tax returns Giuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report Democrats set to open new chapter in impeachment Igor Fruman says he made 0,000 in political donations to ‘jump-start his business’ MORE remarked Saturday that he has “insurance” if the president tries to turn on him while defending their relationship amid the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani in a wide-ranging interview on Fox News declined to say if he has spoken with Trump in recent days, saying, “You can assume that I talk to him early and often.”

He then touted what he called a “very, very good relationship” with Trump before knocking unspecified comments about him in the press, calling them “totally insulting.”

“I’ve seen things written like he’s going to throw me under the bus. When they say that, I say he isn’t, but I have insurance,” Giuliani told Fox News’s Ed Henry.

“This is ridiculous,” Giuliani continued. “We are very good friends. He knows what I did was in order to defend him, not to dig up dirt on [former Vice President Joe] Biden.”

Rudy Giuliani responds to comments suggesting Trump is going to throw him under the bus saying his response is always he has insurance pic.twitter.com/wJvMO1d8DO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 23, 2019

Giuliani has made similar comments in the past, including during an interview with The Guardian earlier this month. Asked in that interview if he was nervous Trump might try to throw him under the bus, he reportedly laughed and said he was not concerned.

“I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid,” Giuliani said in the phone interview, according to The Guardian. Giuliani’s lawyer, who was also on the call, reportedly interjected to say that he was “joking.”

Giuliani has emerged as a top target for House Democrats in their impeachment investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Several witnesses in the investigation have publicly testified that they were uncomfortable with a shadow campaign waged by Giuliani to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchGiuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report Trump says people went easy on Yovanovitch because she’s a woman Hill says Soros conspiracy theories are ‘new Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ MORE, whose anti-corruption stance could have hindered his efforts to convince Ukraine to launch an investigation into Biden.

“I do not understand Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me, nor can I offer an opinion on whether he believed the allegations he spread about me,” Yovanovitch said this month in front of Congress.

“His assertions and allegations against former Ambassador Yovanovitch were without basis [and] untrue — period,” George Kent, a senior State Department official, also said.

Trump on Friday defended his use of Giuliani despite scrutiny over his actions in Ukraine, calling the former New York City mayor “an iconic figure in this country” and “the greatest crime fighter probably in the last 50 years” based on his time as a federal prosecutor.

“He’s also a friend of mine. He’s a great person,” Trump added during an interview Friday on “Fox & Friends,” portraying the lawyer as focused on tackling corruption.