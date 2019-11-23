(KVVU) An Indiana church helped pay off $7.8 million in medical debt for nearly 6,000 families across the state.

Northview Church teamed up with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based organization, and leveraged more than $40,000 in donations to wipe out the unpaid medical bills.

RIP Medical Debt negotiates with hospitals, doctors and even investors to purchase debt at pennies on the dollar.

“The debt is then paid off forever, with no adverse consequences to those who benefit,” Northview said in a statement.

