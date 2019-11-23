House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) revealed on Saturday the next target of House Democrats: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee.

When asked Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” whether Nunes would face an ethics investigation, Smith said, “Quite likely, without question.”

“I understand a lot of this is about Joe Biden but the bigger thing is about what President Trump and the Russians and all these people have been doing … is a systematic problem that is a threat to the country because of what Russia is doing to democracy,” Smith went on to say, Politico reported.

Central to the push to investigate Nunes are allegations that he secretly met with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in Vienna last December to gather dirt damaging to Joe Biden.

CNN reported the allegations Friday after the lawyer for Lev Parnas — a Rudy Giuliani associate who was indicted on unrelated federal charges last month — told the news outlet his client wants to tell House impeachment investigators what he knows.

Nunes responded to the report Friday, telling Breitbart News he plans swift legal action against CNN and the Daily Beast, which published a similar story earlier in the week, for “demonstrably false and scandalous stories” that he called “the perfect example of defamation and reckless disregard for the truth.”

Nunes said both news outlets “will find themselves in court soon after Thanksgiving.”

Rudy Giuliani came to Nunes’ defense on Saturday, telling Fox News the California Republican did not meet with Shokin. “I would have heard of it if he would have,” Giuliani said.