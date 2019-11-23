A “large disturbance” broke out among hundreds of teenagers gathering at a Queens, New York, mall on Friday afternoon, with police saying many of the teens were acting in a disorderly fashion.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to the Queens Center shopping mall in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens because some of the children were acting disorderly, throwing things and generally causing mayhem.

#HappeningNow we have a large disturbance at @Queens_Center Mall. Half-day for our schools has brought a large # of youths to the mall and some are acting disorderly. Officers and Mall staff are acting quickly to restore normal conditions. For now please stay out of the area. — NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) November 22, 2019

A video of the disturbances taken through the citizen app showed dozens of teens packed inside the mall and several police cars parked outside the mall.

The NYPD arrested one female for allegedly hurting another girl and taking her phone away, Fox 5 New York reported.

Fox 5 New York also reported that schools were let out early in Queens due to parent-teacher conferences that day.

I want to update the public on @Queens_Center condition, the mall is open and inside is clear. We are still working on clearing the crowd from the surrounding area, just to be safe, please avoid the area and help us #SEESOMETHINGSAYSOMETHING https://t.co/GNSayYaLhq — NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) November 22, 2019

The NYPD announced later in the afternoon that the mall is now “open” and “clear” after the disturbance earlier in the day.