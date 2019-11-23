Evangelist Franklin Graham claimed the political turmoil fracturing the country in the wake of impeachment proceedings into President Trump likely has a supernatural origin.

Graham spoke Thursday with author and host Eric Metaxas, who asked the 67-year-old son of the late Billy Graham what he made of the present political situation. “It’s a very bizarre situation to be living in a country where some people seem to exist to undermine the president of the United States,” Metaxas said. “It’s just a bizarre time for most Americans.”

Graham responded, “Well, I believe it’s almost a demonic power that is trying — “

“I would disagree,” Metaxas said. “It’s not almost demonic. You know and I know, at the heart, it’s a spiritual battle.”

Graham agreed and laid out some of the economic success the country has seen under Trump. “If you look at what the president, just for our country, regardless of whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, unemployment is at the lowest in 70 years. More African Americans are working, more Latinos are working, more Asians are working, more everybody are working. We have an economy that is just screaming forward. It’s incredible.” Economic prosperity benefits churches, Graham said, because Christians have more money to tithe.

Metaxas then expressed frustration at many who have “vilified” both Graham and himself for supporting the president. “It’s just a fascinating thing, because people seem to devolve to a sort of moralistic Pharaseeism. … Then they go on to cite how he’s the least Christian, and they go on and on and on. And I think these people don’t even have a biblical view when it comes to that. If somebody doesn’t hold to our theology, that doesn’t mean they can’t be a great pilot, or a great doctor, or a dentist.”

“It’s a bizarre situation that we’re in, that people seem only to have these standards for the president somehow,” Metaxas said. Graham then claimed he believes Trump is a Christian but that he does not have an especially deep understanding of religious matters. “He went to churches here in New York. He didn’t get a whole lot of teaching.”

“He knows there’s two testaments, right?” Metaxas said.