Impeachment Star Adam Schiff Won First Congressional Race By Campaigning Against Impeachment

Report: DOJ Watchdog Addresses At Least One Of The Conspiracy Theories About Joseph Mifsud In Upcoming Report

As School District Implements Busing Over Near-Unanimous Opposition, Chinese Immigrants See Communism

Exclusive: Don Jr. Takes On Jussie Smollett, Media And Tech Giants

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Roger Stone, Jeffrey Epstein, And The Crackup Of America’s Leadership

Soros-Linked ‘Dark Money’ Group Is Funding Ads Urging Vulnerable Republicans To Impeach Trump, Records Show

VA Secretary Says Workers Need Labor Protection From Union Officials

Unfit To Print Episode 32: Media Scrambles To Retract Obama’s Immigration Record

Elizabeth Warren Denied Sending Her Kids To Private School, Despite Sending Son To Elite Private School

Epstein’s Ex-Housekeeper Says Prince Andrew Was ‘Kept Company’ By Beautiful Young Neurosurgeon

GQ Corrects Vindman Story After Saying He Was Injured By Birth Control Instead Of Explosive Device

NYT Author Rips Gabbard For White Pantsuit, But Praised Hillary For It In 2016

FBI Lawyer Who Sent Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Text Message Also Altered Russia Probe Documents: Report

FCC Will No Longer Allow Telecom Giants To Use Subsidies On Chinese Big Tech Products

A Black Leader From Buttigieg’s Own Town Of South Bend Endorsed Biden Over Buttigieg

Sacha Baron Cohen Goes After Big Tech, Says They Spread White Supremacy And Hatred

Bloomberg Books ‘MASSIVE’ Amounts Of TV Ad Time Across The Country, ‘At Least’ $10 Million ‘For One Week’

Douglas Murray: The Left Uses Social Issues As ‘Battering Rams’ To Turn People Against Society

Watch Alabama Congressional Candidate Jessica Taylor Play Basketball Against Un-Athletic Daily Caller Reporter

ROGERS: Data Shows Our Insecure Southern Border Is Costing American Lives

Rich Lowry On Trump’s Successes And ‘The Case For Nationalism’

Fiona Hill: Russians Could Have ‘Played’ Christopher Steele

Fiona Hill Testifies She Expected Giuliani’s Actions Would ‘Probably Come Back To Haunt Us’

Trump Signs Temporary Spending Bill, Avoids Government Shutdown