President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani seems to suggest he’s got dirt on his client that will keep him from turning on the former mayor of New York City.

In an interview with Fox News “America’s News HQ,” Giuliani said he’s confident Trump won’t throw him “under the bus” over his dealings with Ukraine that have come under scrutiny in the House impeachment hearings.

“I’ve seen things written like ‘he is going to throw me under the bus.’ When they say that, I say ‘he isn’t, but I have insurance,” Giuliani told Fox News, asserting he has a “very good relationship” with Trump.

Giuliani made a similar crack about “insurance” to The Guardian earlier this month.

Striking back at allegations of wrongdoing and rebuking the indicted Lev Parnas as compromised by lies and bad legal advice, Giuliani said he is the target of a Democrat- and media-led conspiracy against him.

“I expected the moment I heard Biden’s name, I told my colleagues they’re going to try to kill me, because they’re going to kill the messenger,” Giuliani told Fox News’ Ed Henry. “But, damn it, the mafia couldn’t kill me, your colleagues are not going to kill me.”

Parnas, accused of campaign finance violations related to a pro-Trump super PAC, is reportedly interested in testifying against President Donald Trump in the impeachment inquiry and adding allegations he assisted Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., in meeting with Ukrainians to gather dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“So, if he wants to do that, he could make himself into another Michael Cohen,” Giuliani, who used to represent Parnas, told Fox News. “I don’t know what’s going on. His lawyer makes these comments that are not only untrue, they’re provably untrue, with the testimony of witnesses and documents. He’s getting very poor counsel; I feel sorry for him.”

Giuliani argued Parnas had a defense for his indictment but now is allegedly lying to attack Trump in the impeachment inquiry, perhaps in an effort to plea out of his indicted charges.

“It’s up to him; I can’t tell him to do it; I don’t represent him,” Giuliani said. “As far as I’m concerned he can testify to everything he did, and it was perfectly appropriate and perfectly normal. He has said a few things lately that are completely untrue and provably untrue, so I don’t know what he’s doing.”

Giuliani, addressing his past ties to Parnas, said he “used him” to investigation Ukraine corruption on behalf of President Trump to find “exculpatory” against special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into 2016 election meddling.

“I don’t know why he wants to do this,” Giuliani said of Parnas potentially turning against Giuliani and Trump. “He didn’t do anything wrong. I used him to find people in the Ukraine, because I couldn’t trust anyone else. The FBI was closed off to me because the witnesses didn’t trust the FBI. They had brought their case to the Justice Department and had been turned away and were worried about the Justice Department.

“If I went with some other people it would have been leaked, so, they helped me find people and as I’ve said, they’ve done a good job, but they weren’t investigators, and they weren’t James Bond and they didn’t have personal communications with the president. Igor Fruman would testify to that and for some reason Lev has got himself into a grandiose thing – or maybe his lawyer, his lawyer is saying these things. Why a lawyer says things …”

“He’s not going to get off the hook by lying.”

Also, Giuliani laments, Democrats are using a case of bribery on behalf of Biden to cultivate an impeachment case against the president.

“It’s the same thing except for the double standard that’s corrupting us,” Giuliani said.