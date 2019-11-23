RUDY: YOU THINK I'M AFRAID?
Related stories:
Impeachment crossroads: Keep going or time to vote?
Republicans skeptical Pelosi will go through with it…
Schiff isn’t ruling out more…
NAPOLITANO: Evidence to Justify 3 or 4 Articles…
WILL BOLTON FILL GAPS?
Split Decision From Congress Will Leave Voters With Final Say…
Giuliani associate claims ‘hard evidence’ of wrongdoing…
Rogue actors gain power as experts lose relevance…
Rev. Graham Says Opposition To President ‘Demonic’…
