Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgGinsburg returns to Supreme Court after stomach bug Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments due to illness Justices appear divided over expanding police officers’ traffic stop power MORE was hospitalized on Friday night after she experienced chills and fever during the day, but her symptoms have died down, the court said in a statement.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day,” the statement said.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” the court added.

The statement noted that there will be additional updates when they are available.

Ginsburg, 86, also missed a day of work last week due to a stomach bug, but later returned to the Supreme Court.

The liberal justice is a four-time cancer survivor and missed her first oral arguments in more than 25 years in January following a surgery.

She was appointed to the high court by then-President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe Hill’s Morning Report — Schiff: Clear evidence of a quid pro quo Media needs to stop wild speculations about Trump’s health Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds MORE in 1993.

