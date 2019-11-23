(KFBK) The homelessness problem in San Francisco is reportedly much bigger than city officials first thought. The number may have nearly doubled in the last two years.

Cities and counties typically use the point-in-time method a determining the homeless population. Volunteers walk through communities taking note of people sleeping on the streets or staying in shelters. The 2019 point-in-time count for San Francisco shows 8,011 people without a permanent residence this year, according to a New York Times report. That’s an increase of 17 percent from 2017.

However, the paper says the city’s Department of Public Health has used another means of counting that resulted in a much larger number of 17,595 people or an increase of 30 percent over the last 12 months.

