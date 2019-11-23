A few days ago we noted how the mild-mannered Arthur Laffer was shouted down and prevented from speaking at SUNY Binghamton, which gives the lie to the frequent complaint of the kampus klan that “if only you right-wingers wouldn’t invite provocateurs like Milo and Ann Coulter to campus there’d be less trouble.”

But it is getting hard to keep up, as college campuses seem to be locked in competition with each other to see who can be the most deranged and narrow-minded in their leftist orthodoxy. Take tiny Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York, which recently rejected a student application for campus recognition for a chapter of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI), which is about an un-provocative as any intellectual group can be.

The College Fix reports:

Two female conservative students who recently tried to obtain official club status for an Intercollegiate Studies Institute chapter at Hobart and William Smith Colleges had their request denied, reportedly over concerns it may “cause stress to the student body.”

What—are there really some students who are going to be triggered by someone chanting Voegelinisms like “don’t immanentize the eschaton!”?? The ISI chapter was going to be a reading group. More:

After having their club denied, the two went back through all of these schoolwide emails since 2017 and found that out of a total of 24 club proposals since that time, every proposal was approved except for their ISI chapter.

Tuition, room, and board at Hobart and William Colleges is $70,300 a year. Good luck with that.

Meanwhile, just now as I write, the Harvard-Yale football game is being interrupted at half time by a climate protest:

Stay tuned for updates.