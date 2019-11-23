The annual Harvard-Yale football game was delayed by over an hour this afternoon when over 150 protestors stormed the field demanding their respective schools divest from fossil fuels, among other asks, according to NBC.

Harvard led 15 to 3 as the Ivy League students rushed the New Haven, Connecticut, football field during halftime. A group of students held a banner that read “Nobody wins: Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice.”

Business Insider noted that ESPN sports broadcasters said the students stormed the field from different sides of the Yale bowl. They then proceeded to sit in the middle of the field shortly before the game’s second half was set to begin. The crowd grew when players from both teams returned to their respective locker rooms.

More details

According to a Harvard student who tweeted a video of of the incident, the protestors also demanded that their schools stop “profiting” from Puerto Rico’s debt.

One of the groups alleged to have organized the protest, Divest Harvard, took to Twitter to celebrate the press coverage the protest received. “The first coverage of #HarvardYale action happening right now from @guardian! Wealthy institutions like Yale & Harvard, with endowments totalling $71 billion have no right to profit off the destruction of the planet and land.”

Yale campus police and officers from the New Haven Police Department had to forcibly remove the students after they refused to move.

Celebrities chime in

The student protests were celebrated by celebrity activists.

“I’m proud to support the students of @DivestHarvard and @FossilFreeYale who disrupted #HarvardYale today to call for fossil fuel divestment,” wrote actress Alyssa Milano on Twitter. “When our richest universities are invested in the destruction of the planet #NobodyWins.”

Actress Daryl Hannah also took to Twitter to praise the students. “I congratulate & thank @fossilfreeyale & @DivestHarvard & the work of young activists around the globe who are calling for urgent change to the status quo,” she wrote. “Harvard and Yale, it’s time to divest. Because when it comes to the further destruction of our planet #nobodywins”