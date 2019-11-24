Laredo Sector Border Patrol riverine agents rescued a migrant from possibly drowning in a creek near the Rio Grande. The migrant struggled to stay afloat after illegally entering the river to cross into the U.S.

A Laredo Sector Border Patrol patrolling the Chacon Creek area near the Rio Grande encountered a migrant who had difficulty staying afloat on the morning of November 20. The agent quickly called for assistance from a nearby marine unit boat crew, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Laredo Sector Marine agents quickly responded and found the migrant having difficulty keeping his head above the swiftly moving current. The agents maneuvered their boat into position and pulled the man on board to keep him from drowning, officials stated.

Agents identified the migrant as a Mexican national. They said the man said he was attempting to return to Mexico when he had difficulty navigating the currents. Agents checked the man for medical distress and turned him over to land-based agents for processing. Officials said the Mexican national will be processed under U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.

Later that day, agents assigned to the Highway 83 immigration checkpoint observed a blue tractor-trailer approaching for inspection. Agents questioned the driver and subsequently referred him to a secondary inspection station. As the driver moved forward, he failed to stop and drove approximately 100 yards beyond the checkpoint before stopping, officials reported. He jumped out of the tractor and fled on foot.

Agents broke the seal on the trailer’s rear door and opened them for an inspection. Inside, the agents found 17 people who had been locked inside the trailer with no means of escape in the event of an accident or abandonment by a smuggler.

Officials reported the 17 migrants included nine juveniles. They all came to the U.S. from Mexico and Guatemala. Agents determined all had entered the U.S. illegally and were in good health. Agents took the migrants into custody and seized the vehicle.

During Fiscal Year 2019, Border Patrol agents carried out more than 4,900 rescues of migrants whose lives were put in danger by human smugglers, Breitbart Texas reported.

