Child killed by ice sculpture at Christmas market…

A child was fatally injured at the Place Guillaume II Christmas market on Sunday evening at around 8pm.

An ice sculpture next to the skating rink collapsed and broke into pieces, with a child being hit by one of the broken shards. It is not yet clear why the sculpture collapsed.

The police later confirmed that the child succumbed to their wounds at the scene.

The police have launched a call for witness, asking for anybody who provided assistance at the scene to contact the Luxembourg City police station. Those with information should contact either the local station at 24404500 or 113.

Place Guillaume II was completely closed in the aftermath to the incident and the police are investigating. The police, forensics, the public prosecutor’s office, and emergency services were at the scene.

The authorities are seeking to shed light on how the sculpture broke apart and the police are investigating.