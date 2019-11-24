Far-left Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA) said on Friday that President Donald Trump’s attempts to go through the court system on matters related to the Democrats’ partisan attempt to impeach the him “is, in and of itself, obstruction of justice.”

Jayapal, who appeared on CNN’s “Right Now” with host Brianna Keilar, made the remarks after CNN played a clip of House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaking at a news conference.

“They keep taking it to court, and, no, we’re not going to wait until the courts decide,” Pelosi said. “That might be information that’s available to the Senate in terms of how far we go and when we go. But we can’t wait for that because, again, it’s a technique. It’s obstruction of justice, obstruction of Congress. So we cannot let their further obstruction of Congress be an impediment to our honoring our oath of office.”

“So if Democrats aren’t waiting for the courts and there is clear stonewalling from the White House, which Democrats believe, clearly, is obstruction of justice, how is that not enough to proceed forward?” Keilar asked.

“Well, I think that what you are seeing is exactly what you’re saying,” Jayapal responded. “The evidence is clear. It has been clear. And now it has been corroborated in multiple, devastating ways for the president.”

“So we are not going to allow the president to use obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress to stop us by saying, well, we need to call more witnesses,” Jayapal continued. “We have had so many witnesses, including the president of the United States, the key early witness to exactly what happened.”

“So I think what Speaker Pelosi is saying is we’re not going to fall into their tactics of delay and trying to use the court system,” Jayapal concluded. “That is, in and of itself, obstruction of justice, and that is what the president does not seem to understand.”

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA): Trump “trying to use the court system” is “obstruction of justice” pic.twitter.com/YqFQEEstm9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 22, 2019

Jayapal’s comments come after House Democrats continued to hold public impeachment hearings this week on the Intelligence Committee where multiple witnesses have stated that there was no quid pro quo, including Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Senior NSC official Tim Morrison, Ambassador Kurt Volker, and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released an ad last week targeting Democrats over their impeachment efforts and used their own words against them.

The ad featured words from House Democrats on impeachment:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) : “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occuring next year.”

: “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occuring next year.” Dina Titus (NV) : “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.”

: “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.” Adam Schiff (CA) : “That charlatan in the White House.”

: “That charlatan in the White House.” Nancy Pelosi (CA) : “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

: “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.” Maxine Waters (CA) : “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.”

: “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.” Rashida Tlaib (MI) : “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.”

: “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.” Al Green (TX): “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

WATCH:

New RNC ad uses Democrats’ own words on impeachment against them pic.twitter.com/GDm8xgJ0wR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019