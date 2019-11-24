In a whirlwind few weeks Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has risen to be a “star” – lauded by President Donald Trump and others for her impeachment inquiry questioning – and therefore a target of the left.

“I was focused on the facts and the substance in my questions of witnesses as part of these impeachment hearings,” Stefanik, a member of House Intelligence Committee, told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y., per The Hill.

“But obviously, the left and Hollywood liberals got spun up. They have been pouring millions to support my far-left opponent all because I spoke on behalf of my constituents, and I asked very strong questions.”

Stefanik, 35, began fundraising off her newfound publicity, raising $500K in two hours after receiving praise from Trump and him mainstream media supporters. The money flowed in to counter her challenger in New York’s 21st District, Tedra Cobb, whose campaign reportedly raised over $1 million after the impeachment hearings, according to The Hill.

“This week there was not a single witness that had direct evidence of a quid pro quo or any impeachable crime,” she told host John Catsimatidis, lamenting the House Democrats continuing to “pursue impeachment regardless of the fact,” per The Hill.

Stefanik’s questioning of witnesses – marked by her holding a traditional, yellow legal notepad while firing off pointed remarks – also tweaked Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who had to repeatedly silence her.

“Adam Schiff made up these partisan rules that don’t allow members to yield their time to other members,” Stefanik told Catsimatidis, per The Hill. “This is unprecedented. It doesn’t happen in any other committee. It doesn’t even happen in the Intelligence Committee under normal rules.”

Stefanik’s district is known as New York’s North Country, the stretch of the Adirondack Mountains from Lake Ontario along the St. Lawrence River bordering Canada to the eastern edge of New York, bordering with Vermont. She unseated a Democratic incumbent in 2014.