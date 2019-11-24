One week after Colin Kaepernick worked out for seven NFL teams at high school outside Atlanta, the former starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has been contacted by zero teams, league sources told ESPN.

Not only has Kaepernick’s highly publicized workout not resulted in any job leads from the seven teams that attended the workout, but his representatives sent film from the workout to the 25 other teams that did not attend; that, too, has not generated interest.

More from ESPN:

The fact that the NFL tried to spark interest in Kaepernick last week, and could not, and that his reps made sure that video of the workout was delivered to every team, are just the latest signs that the chances are bleak that a team will step forward and sign him. Some sources speculated that there had been teams interested in making a move with Kaepernick, and could in the weeks after his workout. But nothing has materialized, and nothing is expected to at this time.

After his workout, Kaepernick called out the NFL and claimed the league has “denied” him a job.

“I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years,” he said. “We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.”

The workout became controversial after Kaepernick and NFL representatives were unable to agree on terms of a liability waiver and Kaepernick’s media availability. Because of the disagreement, Kaepernick canceled the workout, which the NFL originally organized, and instead held his own, severely limiting his exposure to potential suitors.

ESPN’s report directly refutes claims made by Kaepernick attorney Mark Geragos, who said last week that two teams have showed interest in Kaepernick following the workout.