Former Rep. Katie Hill, who in late October announced she was resigning her congressional seat after a House Ethics Committee investigation was launched into claims she had improper sexual relations with a campaign staffer, on Sunday said attacks from the “right-wing media” prior to her stepping down were dehumanizing.

She also said she wouldn’t be silenced.

“I mean, as a public figure, you’re used to attacks, right? But when it gets to the level of these threats and feeling like you’re not — you’re not seen as a person anymore, and that’s — the dehumanization is something that I think people can’t really understand unless you have been there,” Hill said during an appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

“And that’s exactly what the right-wing media does,” she said in reference to similar tactics being used on women testifying as part of the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

Hill, who identifies as bisexual and is going through a divorce, admitted to her relationship with a member of her campaign staff, but denied allegations she had a relationship with a member of her legislative staff.