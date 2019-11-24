https://www.wnd.com/2019/11/feminist-tries-ruin-best-star-wars-production-decades-fans-demolish/

A prominent feminist is attempting to ruin the best ‘Star Wars’ production in decades, but fans of the show came in droves to disintegrate her.

Anita Sarkeesian is a feminist critic who makes a living talking about female representation in video games and other media.

On Wednesday, she decided to take on “The Mandalorian,” a new science fiction series that follows the exploits of a bounty hunter in the “Star Wars” universe.

“Am I extremely tired,” Sarkeesian mused, “or is there not a single female speaking character in the first episode of #Mandelorian??”

It should be noted that the name of the show is actually “The Mandalorian,” which Sarkeesian misspelled despite posting a picture with the correct spelling.

Sarkeesian continued her rampage in a series of tweets attacking showrunner Jon Favreau and the supposed departure from “how much the recent films have done to amplify women and women of color.”

For those wondering, the first episode has at least one important female character — an armorer who outfitted the bounty hunter with a specialized piece of armor.

Previews and teaser images from the new series shows other female characters that seemingly play major roles in the plot.

This could have slipped past Sarkeesian — but her interest in the show is apparently so minimal that she wasn’t even able to spell the title correctly.

Sarkeesian later acknowledged — though reluctantly — the appearance of the female armorer, but stuck to her claim that it still wasn’t enough.

Fans didn’t take kindly to a feminist trying to ruin the best thing to come from the Star Wars universe in years, and didn’t take long to scorch her.

One fan even pointed out to Sarkeesian perhaps the most important point of all: the episode, a work of fiction, featured almost no men at all.

The show is a welcome departure from a franchise that has recently relied on special effects and CGI in the place of story and dialogue.

The most recent films have also faced criticism for shoehorning needless feminism into the plot.

Although “The Mandalorian” does take advantage of advances in computer-generated imagery, the effects are few and far between. Instead, physical props are used in many scenes.

Best of all, the show marks a return to the epic “Star Wars” actions fans have been craving for years now.

Sarkeesian’s attack on the series shows the ugly heart of cancel culture — that someone with little knowledge of the show has the potential to rally hordes of people against it, regardless of whether their arguments are based in fact or not.

