A prominent feminist is attempting to ruin the best ‘Star Wars’ production in decades, but fans of the show came in droves to disintegrate her.

Anita Sarkeesian is a feminist critic who makes a living talking about female representation in video games and other media.

On Wednesday, she decided to take on “The Mandalorian,” a new science fiction series that follows the exploits of a bounty hunter in the “Star Wars” universe.

“Am I extremely tired,” Sarkeesian mused, “or is there not a single female speaking character in the first episode of #Mandelorian??”

It should be noted that the name of the show is actually “The Mandalorian,” which Sarkeesian misspelled despite posting a picture with the correct spelling.

Am I extremely tired or is there not a single female speaking character in the first episode of #Mandelorian?? I’ve gotta have missed something right??? pic.twitter.com/nSo7sv4CUr — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) November 21, 2019

Sarkeesian continued her rampage in a series of tweets attacking showrunner Jon Favreau and the supposed departure from “how much the recent films have done to amplify women and women of color.”

I guess Jon Favreau was like “well if we just make all the vehicles female like the ship and the Blurrg then we’re good right? That’s just the right amount of ‘female'”. — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) November 21, 2019

It feels especially jarring given how much the recent films have done to amplify women and women of colour who have been historically marginalized in the franchise. — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) November 21, 2019

I still feel like I just forgot an entire scene and that in this year of our Lord 2019 an epic blockbuster television show could not be released without any female speaking parts. — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) November 21, 2019

For those wondering, the first episode has at least one important female character — an armorer who outfitted the bounty hunter with a specialized piece of armor.

Previews and teaser images from the new series shows other female characters that seemingly play major roles in the plot.

This could have slipped past Sarkeesian — but her interest in the show is apparently so minimal that she wasn’t even able to spell the title correctly.

Sarkeesian later acknowledged — though reluctantly — the appearance of the female armorer, but stuck to her claim that it still wasn’t enough.

Shout out to @jaydedaustin for reminding me of the one scene that had a female character. Lol. Sigh. STILL. https://t.co/7l5BHU52PY — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) November 21, 2019

Fans didn’t take kindly to a feminist trying to ruin the best thing to come from the Star Wars universe in years, and didn’t take long to scorch her.

No wonder you’re so tired. They say you should stretch before making such reaches, especially at your age. — Cake Bunny – Commissions OPEN! (@CakeBunnyNSFW) November 21, 2019

The quality of art isn’t determined by how much men or women are featured in it Anita. Lawrence of Arabia, Saving Private Ryan and Master & Commander are all masterpieces despite having no major female roles in them. Who should we trust more? You or people with actual talent? — Restore the Republic (@Resist_Disney) November 21, 2019

She did because she’s focusing on what she wants to offend her and not enough on what’s actually appealing to her… because attention — ‎ ‎⎊Eashan “Vagabond”‎⍟ (@EashanVad) November 21, 2019

One fan even pointed out to Sarkeesian perhaps the most important point of all: the episode, a work of fiction, featured almost no men at all.

there’s only been one man in the show so far.

Brian Posehn.

everyone else is an alien — Nightsever (@Nightsever88) November 21, 2019

The show is a welcome departure from a franchise that has recently relied on special effects and CGI in the place of story and dialogue.

The most recent films have also faced criticism for shoehorning needless feminism into the plot.

Although “The Mandalorian” does take advantage of advances in computer-generated imagery, the effects are few and far between. Instead, physical props are used in many scenes.

Best of all, the show marks a return to the epic “Star Wars” actions fans have been craving for years now.

Sarkeesian’s attack on the series shows the ugly heart of cancel culture — that someone with little knowledge of the show has the potential to rally hordes of people against it, regardless of whether their arguments are based in fact or not.

