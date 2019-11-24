Former Fox News host Juliet Huddy bashed Fox News over the weekend and accused the news network of engaging in a misinformation campaign to mislead viewers about the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Huddy, who spent nearly two decades with Fox News, said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday that Fox News is an “agenda-driven network,” agreeing with show host Brian Stelter that Fox News is hiding “damning evidence” against the president in order to screw viewers’ perceptions.

“I think what happens on Fox on a daily basis, it’s basically a microcosm of what happens now in the world on a daily basis,” Huddy said. “Fox is banking on the fact that Americans are going to — Americans who watch them, their viewers — are going to stick with them.”

She added, “Fox is banking on the fact, as is Hannity to Tucker Carlson and the rest of the crew, the ‘Fox & Friends’ folk, they’re banking on the fact that they’ve done a good job of convincing us, the rest of the world, and their viewers, that the media is lying, that critics of Donald Trump are liars and are the enemy of the state. And they’re banking on the fact that everyone is going to stick with them and not go outside the lines.”

Huddy also claimed that Americans who support the president and oppose impeachment are uninformed of the facts because what “they’re getting is curated by a very specific agenda-driven narrative, and that is the right,” citing Fox News viewers and Americans who read Breitbart.

Huddy joined Fox News in 1998 and departed the network in 2016. During her tenure at Fox, she held numerous roles, including a permanent hosting role on weekend “Fox and Friends” show. She settled a lawsuit against Fox in 2017 after she accused former network host Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment.

Huddy now hosts a radio show on WABC-AM in New York City.