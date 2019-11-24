An associate to President TrumpDonald John TrumpJane Fonda says she feels ‘sad’ for Trump Bloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate MORE‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani defends ‘insurance’ comment, saying he has a safe full of evidence on Bidens House Armed Services Committee Chairman: Ethics investigation into Nunes ‘likely’ Giuliani quips he has ‘insurance’ if Trump throws him ‘under the bus’ MORE is prepared to testify that aides to Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesHouse Armed Services Committee Chairman: Ethics investigation into Nunes ‘likely’ Giuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report The Hill’s Morning Report — Schiff: Clear evidence of a quid pro quo MORE (D-Calif.) dropped a planned trip to Ukraine to obtain dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate Giuliani defends ‘insurance’ comment, saying he has a safe full of evidence on Bidens Sunday Talk Shows: After two weeks of testimony, lawmakers look to next steps of impeachment proceedings MORE (D) in order to avoid alerting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday Talk Shows: After two weeks of testimony, lawmakers look to next steps of impeachment proceedings A case for impeaching all living presidents of the United States White House keeps Democrats from critical witnesses MORE (D-Calif.).

CNBC reported Sunday that Lev Parnas plans to tell committee members that aides to the ranking member planned to meet with two Ukrainian prosecutors in an effort to obtain evidence to aid Trump’s reelection bid, but abandoned the efforts once they realized that Schiff’s staff would be alerted to the trip.

The offices of Nunes, ranking member on the House Intelligence panel, and Schiff did not immediately return requests for comment from The Hill on Sunday evening. Parnas’s planned testimony, if accurate, would implicate Nunes’s staff in the president and Giuliani’s efforts to push Ukrainian officials to open politically charged investigations into Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have argued that the president’s efforts were a clear example of Trump attempting to solicit foreign interference in a U.S. election, while also allegedly tying up military aid to the country over the issue.

Joseph Bondy, Parnas’s attorney, told CNBC that he hopes the committee will allow his client to testify. Parnas and a fellow Giuliani associate were recently arrested at Dulles International Airport and charged with campaign finance violations.

His client, Bondy told CNBC, wishes to provide “truthful and important information that is in furtherance of justice.”

“We have great faith that, in the end, the proper choice will be made as to when and whether to hear Mr. Parnas,” he added.