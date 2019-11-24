On Saturday afternoon, former Mayor of New York City and President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani sent out a tweet seemingly meant to clarify his recent “insurance” remarks.

TRUTH ALERT: The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office. If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart.

Giuliani’s tweet seems to be a reference to at least two recent interviews – one with The Guardian and another with Fox News.

On Saturday, Giuliani appeared on Fox News with anchor Ed Henry. During the segment, which largely focused on the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Henry asked Giuliani the following questions about his relationship with the president: “Have you talked to President Trump in the last week or two? Have you met with him? Are you still his counsel?”

After noting that he and the president “have a very, very good relationship,” Giuliani stated in part:

I mean, I’ve seen things written like, he’s gonna throw me under the bus. When they say that, I say, “He isn’t, but I have insurance.” [It’s] ridiculous. We are very good friends. He knows what I did was in order to defend him, not to dig up dirt on Biden.

During a recent telephone interview with The Guardian, Giuliani was asked if he was worried that President Trump might attempt to “throw him under a bus,” to which he replied: “I’m not, but I do have very, very good insurance. So if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.”

Giuliani’s own attorney, who was on the call with his client, made sure to note that the insurance line was simply a joke.

Rather than put the “insurance” question to bed, Rudy Giuliani’s latest tweet adds a new layer of intrigue to an already unusual story.

The attorney suggests that he has evidence relating to Biden family corruption tucked away in his safe. This alleged multi-decade corruption involves Biden “monetizing” his position as an elected official. Giuliani also claims that if he were to “disappear,” those files would be released along with his “RICO chart.”

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was passed in 1970 for the express purpose of targeting organized crime such as the Mafia.

According to Legal Dictionary, RICO law “allows the government to punish individuals associated with criminal activity, specifically the leaders of crime organizations. Before RICO law existed, crime bosses would order their minions to carry out crimes for them, and claim innocence if the police found out. Their argument was that, technically, no one could prosecute them for crimes like murder because they weren’t the ones doing the killing. The RICO Law made it possible for the police to arrest even the leaders of crime organizations.”

A tweet published several hours before the “truth alert” tweet might provide additional information regarding Giuliani’s thought process.

“I discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press covered up for years! I’m also going to bring out a massive pay-for-play scheme under the Obama Administration that will devastate the Democrat Party,” the president’s attorney wrote. “Do you honestly think I’m intimidated?”

Questions abound. First, does Giuliani actually have the evidence he claims to have? Second, if he does, why hasn’t he released it already? Third, if he plans to release it, when will he do so?