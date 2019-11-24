Republican congressional candidate Irina Vilariño, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida’s 26th District, slammed left-wing signer Ariana Grande on Thursday over a tweet from Grande that praised Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and showed Grande embracing the 28-year-old socialist.

“MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !” Grande tweeted on Wednesday. “@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise.”

Vilariño, a successful business owner, came to the United States as a refugee when her family escaped communist Cuba after being persecuted by the government.

“.@ArianaGrande this ideology your [sic] promoting has caused more problems than you will ever know,” Vilariño tweeted. “We must do a better job educating our youth. In this social media society of ours, we don’t have the luxury of allowing time to play its part. Young & dumb today has major consequences.”

.@ArianaGrande this ideology your promoting has caused more problems than you will ever know. We must do a better job educating our youth. In this social media society of ours, we don’t have the luxury of allowing time to play its part. Young & dumb today has major consequences. https://t.co/wFCip5fYE1 — Irina Vilariño (@irinavilarino) November 22, 2019

“Socialists always breed on vulnerable ground,” Vilariño told The Daily Wire. “They disguise their heinous ideology as social justice in order to attract ￼the Idealistic Utopian searching youth.”

“It seems everyone wants to be a social hero or at least appear as one. Celebrities even more so. It’s almost as if that is their way of contributing to society for taking a bigger bite out of the apple than they can chew.

“What Bernie, AOC and the likes of them are proposing to turn this country into has already been tried in many countries around the world and failed,” Vilariño continued. “Even in our very own hemisphere, we have examples … socialism disguised as social justice.￼”

“However, the only thing they’ve effectively accomplished is to turn these countries into poverty stricken misery ridden repressive states. It is no coincidence people are willing to risk their lives in order to make it to the United States at all costs and not the other way around,” Vilariño added. “The United States has fought socialism around the world; it’s unconscionable that they are proposing such a destructive ideology in our very own mainland.￼￼ In the end, it’s a model that goes against individual freedom and against the essence of what is America.”

Vilariño, 43, is the co-owner of Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine restaurants, the first of which opened up in 1984 which was just a few years after her family arrived in the U.S.

“My grandparents emigrated to Cuba from Spain to escape socialism. My parents came to the United States from Cuba to escape communism,” Vilariño said. “If we don’t fight to preserve our freedoms here, there is no place left in the world for my daughter to go. We must preserve the American Dream. This is the cause that will define the success of our generation, and I urge you to join with me on this mission.”

Vilariño’s campaign has been successful so far as she significantly out-raised her Republican primary opponents.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Wire a couple of weeks ago, Vilariño said that she decided to run for Congress after seeing that “the same policies that wrecked my world in Cuba were beginning to take hold in the Democrat Party.”

READ: Business Owner Who Fled Communist Cuba Launches GOP Congressional Bid, Dominates GOP Primary Field In Fundraising