The House Intelligence Committee led by chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffSunday Talk Shows: After two weeks of testimony, lawmakers look to next steps of impeachment proceedings A case for impeaching all living presidents of the United States White House keeps Democrats from critical witnesses MORE (D-Calif.) is reportedly in possession of audio and video recordings of a close associate to Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani defends ‘insurance’ comment, saying he has a safe full of evidence on Bidens House Armed Services Committee Chairman: Ethics investigation into Nunes ‘likely’ Giuliani quips he has ‘insurance’ if Trump throws him ‘under the bus’ MORE, the president’s lawyer, related to their efforts to persuade Ukraine’s government to launch investigations politically benefiting President Trump Donald John TrumpJane Fonda says she feels ‘sad’ for Trump Bloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate MORE.

Recordings provided to the committee by Lev Parnas, one of two Giuliani associates previously arrested on suspicion of committing campaign finance violations, include conversations between Giuliani and Trump himself, ABC News reported Sunday.

Schiff’s committee is leading the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump, whose efforts to push Ukraine’s government to launch a criminal investigation into his top 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate Giuliani defends ‘insurance’ comment, saying he has a safe full of evidence on Bidens Sunday Talk Shows: After two weeks of testimony, lawmakers look to next steps of impeachment proceedings MORE (D), have become center to Democrats’ claims that Trump abused his power.

“Mr. Parnas has vociferously and publicly asserted his wish to comply with his previously issued subpoena and to provide the House Intelligence Committee with truthful and important information that is in furtherance of justice, not to obstruct it,” Parnas’ attorney said in a statement Sunday.

The recordings were reportedly provided to Schiff’s committee in response to a congressional subpoena, though some information requested by the Democrats remains in the hands of federal investigators in New York, according to ABC.

Parnas’ attorney also told reporters days ago that his client is prepared to tell congressional investigators about a meeting between the panel’s ranking Republican member, Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesHouse Armed Services Committee Chairman: Ethics investigation into Nunes ‘likely’ Giuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report The Hill’s Morning Report — Schiff: Clear evidence of a quid pro quo MORE (Calif.), and a Ukrainian prosecutor, that occurred as Nunes was aiding the Trump administration’s search for dirt on the former vice president.

“Mr. Parnas learned from former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin that Nunes had met with Shokin in Vienna last December,” his attorney Joseph Bondy told CNN.

Parnas and Fruman, who are not part of the Trump administration, have nevertheless become part of the House impeachment proceedings due to their efforts to oust former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchImpeachment witnesses come under threats, harassment Giuliani quips he has ‘insurance’ if Trump throws him ‘under the bus’ State Dept. docs show Pompeo, Giuliani contacts before ouster of Ukraine ambassador MORE, who was seen as an obstacle to the Trump administration’s efforts to push Ukrainian officials to launch politically-charged investigations.