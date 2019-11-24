Actress-turned full-time climate change activist Jane Fonda appeared on CNN on Saturday and accused President Donald Trump of committing criminal actions against the world.

“I don’t hate him. I feel sad for him,” Fonda said on CNN’s The Van Jones Show. “And what he’s doing to the world … is just criminal. It’s just criminal. It’s terrible. But there’s more of us, and we can make a difference.”

“He’s a petroleum president… they are so in bed with the fossil fuel industry that there’s nothing that even Pamela Anderson could get out of Donald Trump,” the Netflix sitcom star said.

Fonda was reacting to a clip Jones played of President Trump railing against her for her decades of left-wing activism. “They arrested Jane Fonda. Nothing changes,” Trump said earlier this month during a political rally in Louisiana. “I remember 30-40 years ago … She always has the handcuffs on, oh man, she’s waving to everybody with the handcuffs.”

[embedded content]

Fonda’s appearance on CNN came one day after the Oscar-winner led her seventh consecutive climate change protest, which saw actresses Diane Lane and Piper Perabo being detained by police just steps away from the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C.

The 81-year-old leftist also went after Barack Obama over his comments last week in which he warned Democratic presidential candidates against pursuing the political “purity tests” pushed by the far-left activist wing of the party.

“I do not agree with Obama that this is not a time for bold ideas,” Fonda said. “I think this is exactly the time that people need to be brave and offer bold ideas. … Hillary Clinton didn’t have an answer for the people that are so hurting in the middle of the country. Donald Trump, you know, whatever we think of him, he had bold ideas.”

Calling out Hillary Clinton’s near complete absence from the heartland in the run up to the 2016 election, Fonda said “I was all over the middle of the country before the election, and there was no noise from Hillary. So that was a big mistake.”