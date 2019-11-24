A judge in the United Kingdom imposed a two-year sentence, then suspended it, for a man convicted of sharing a video of the rape of a 4-year-old child.

The Telegraph and Argus of Buckinghamshire, England, reported Ali Jafari, 22, who had fled Iran and was living in a hostel, saved the video in a password-protected area on his phone and then showed it to a neighbor, who reported him to police.

Sentencing Judge Jonathan Rose said it was obvious the video was “appalling and disgusting” to anyone, no matter their background.

“It does not depend on your maturity. It does not matter from what country you came. It does not require, age, maturity or wisdom to realize how utterly wrong such a video is,” the judge said.

“The making of videos such as this depends on them being of interest to people like you. Every video that includes the abuse of a child – every viewing of such a video continues the abuse of a child. You are the market for such filth to be created.”

He said Jafari could have deleted the video, sent to him by a “so-called friend,” but he didn’t.

“You put it on your phone where you would know where to find it. You did that because it aroused you sexually, although you refuse to accept that’s the case,” the judge said.

He sentenced Jafari to two years in prison, then suspended the sentence and ordered he be put on a sex offenders’ registry list for 10 years.

The report said prosecutor Catherine Duffy informed the court Jafari had told the neighbor: “Look, she’s 4 years old and she loves it.”

At JihadWatch, Islam expert Robert Spencer asked: “If this were a non-Muslim purveying child pornography, would he have avoided jail? What do you think? And where did Ali Jafari get the idea that it was amusing and sexually exciting to see a little girl being raped?

“Could his reverence for Muhammad have led him to think of children as sexual objects? Islamic apologists in the West routinely deny that Muhammad consummated his marriage with (i.e. raped) Aisha when she was nine, and go through all sorts of contortions to deny the evidence of the texts, but the fact that child marriage is accepted in wide swaths of the Islamic world, even by the directorate of religious affairs in once-‘moderate’ albeit now rapidly re-Islamizing Turkey, most clearly shows their dishonesty.”

Spencer noted that Muhammad is seen as the model for Muslims.

He quoted several experts in Islamic law who acknowledge there is no minimum marriage age in Islamic law.