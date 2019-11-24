Sen. John KennedyJohn Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) on Sunday said he believed people within the FBI acted on their political beliefs in investigating President Trump Donald John TrumpJane Fonda says she feels ‘sad’ for Trump Bloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate MORE‘s 2016 campaign amid reports the Justice Department inspector general (IG) found no such bias.

“I think the FBI is the premier law enforcement agency in all of human history, I also think there were a handful of men and women at the FBI who in 2016 acted on their political beliefs both against President Trump and against Secretary Clinton,” Kennedy said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Whether that activity rose to the inappropriate level, I’m going to wait to read the report,” Kennedy added. “There’s this person running around Washington, D.C., by the name of anonymous source and he keeps repeatedly getting quoted in articles… I’m not going to draw conclusions based on the anonymous source.”

The IG reportedly found that the probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was not motivated by political bias or opened based on a dossier compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, but did find evidence of low-level misconduct, including an FBI lawyer who reportedly altered a document.

Kennedy claimed that despite the reported conclusions, “I think any fairminded American would look at” figures such as former FBI officials James Comey James Brien ComeyDOJ watchdog expected to say FBI erred, but absolve top leaders of anti-Trump bias: report Trump predicts ‘historic’ conclusions from DOJ’s watchdog report on ‘spying’ 3 reasons why impeachment fatigue has already set in MORE, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and “say there’s a real possibility they acted on their political beliefs.”