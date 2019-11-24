Maryland sanctuary counties are expected to release into the United States six illegal aliens accused of child rape, assault, murder, and child abuse, federal immigration officials say.

The sanctuary counties of Prince George County, Maryland, and Montgomery County, Maryland, may soon release six illegal aliens who are accused of a number of violent crimes against children and American citizens, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Jaycob Kidlat, an illegal alien, has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a minor, rape of a child under the age of 14-years-old, and third-degree sexual offense. ICE placed a detainer on him in June and it is unclear when he will be released, and if he will be freed rather than turned over to federal agents.

Likewise, illegal alien Alpha Ibrahimbah Mansaray has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless driving, as well as a series of drug crime charges. Mansaray was arrested in September and ICE has a detainer on him.

Illegal alien Luis Miguel Cabrera was arrested in September 2018 in one of the two sanctuary counties on charges of child abuse resulting in the death of the child, child sex abuse, and rape of a child under the age of 14. ICE has placed a detainer on him.

Illegal aliens Jaun Rivas-Montano and Manuel Carballos-Morales were both arrested this year on charges such as child sex abuse, child abuse, child molestation, and second-degree child abuse. Both have ICE detainers, but their release dates by the sanctuary counties are unknown.

Illegal alien Mouhamadou Yatassaye was arrested by Montgomery County officials in April and charged with first-degree assault. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, though ICE is unaware of when and if he will be released before trial.

“The county leadership has chosen misguided politics over public safety,” Baltimore, Maryland, ICE official Francisco Madrigal said in a statement. “The individuals we have lodged detainers against have been arrested in the community and will likely be released directly back into that community under these dangerous policies.”

“We aren’t asking Montgomery County or Prince George’s County to conduct immigration enforcement, we’re asking them to honor a lawful request to transfer these individuals into our custody where they can avail themselves of due process in the immigration court system,” Madrigal said.

In May, Prince George County officials defended their release of two illegal alien MS-13 gang members who were not turned over to ICE, and thus freed into the general public. After their release, they allegedly murdered a 14-year-old girl by beating her to death with baseball bats, and stabbing her with a machete.

