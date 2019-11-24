Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHarvard and Yale students disrupt football game for fossil fuel protest Rising crime and police suicides no surprise in light of politicians’ hypocrisy on law enforcement Warren adds Ayanna Pressley as campaign co-chair MORE (D-N.Y.) tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpJane Fonda says she feels ‘sad’ for Trump Bloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate MORE on Sunday after he branded her and some of her party’s most prominent figures, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats work to bring labor on board trade deal Why a second Trump term and a Democratic Congress could be a nightmare scenario for the GOP Trump, GOP skeptical Pelosi will go through with impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday Talk Shows: After two weeks of testimony, lawmakers look to next steps of impeachment proceedings A case for impeaching all living presidents of the United States White House keeps Democrats from critical witnesses MORE (D-Calif.), as “Do Nothing Democrats.”

“In my first 11 months I’ve cosponsored 339 pieces of legislation, authored 15, took on Big Pharma w/ my colleagues in hearings that brought PreP generic a year early & exposed abuse of power,” the freshman Democrat tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“In 4 years, you’ve jailed kids & made corruption the cause celebré. Try to keep up,” she added.

In my first 11 months I’ve cosponsored 339 pieces of legislation, authored 15, took on Big Pharma w/ my colleagues in hearings that brought PreP generic a year early & exposed abuse of power. In 4 years, you’ve jailed kids & made corruption the cause celebré. Try to keep up. https://t.co/lyg30LKVCd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 24, 2019

Her comments came hours after the president shared a series of tweets sounding off on her and other Democratic lawmakers as the House continues its impeachment inquiry into his dealings in the Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted earlier on Sunday morning. “USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!” he continued.

“Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment, especially in swing states. 75% to 25%. Thank you!” he said in a follow-up tweet several hours later.

Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment, especially in swing states. 75% to 25%. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

In another post taking aim at Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers, the president retweeted a new advertisement that plays a montage of remarks from the lawmakers calling for the president’s impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the real story behind the Do Nothing Democrats!” Trump tweeted of the clip, which labels the Democratic lawmakers as “unhinged” and begins with a snippet of an interview Ocasio-Cortez gave to CNN earlier this month, in which she voiced support for Trump’s impeachment.

This is the real story behind the Do Nothing Democrats! https://t.co/4tPTICdSR1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

In the short clip featured in the advertisement, Ocasio-Cortez says, “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.” A number of conservative pundits and lawmakers have seized on the line by Ocasio-Cortez since, with Rep. Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseTrump attacks Fox News for interviewing Swalwell How House Republicans have stayed unified on impeachment Chris Wallace: Trump testifying ‘would be akin to Prince Andrew testifying about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein’ MORE (R-La.) calling it an admission that “Dems are using impeachment to rig 2020 against” Trump.

However, Ocasio-Cortez has rejected criticism from conservatives over her comments, which she said were taken out of context and were about possible foreign interference in the coming elections.

In her full interview with CNN, Ocasio-Cortez voices support for Trump’s impeachment amid the ongoing inquiry but also adds, the House needs “to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. So this is not just about something that has occurred. This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

In a tweet firing back at Scalise, the New York Democrat wrote: “Rep. Scalise, the only way you’d conclude this is if you thought foreign interference is Trump’s main strategy to win in 2020. Letting our elections be subverted by hostile actors *IS* disastrous.”