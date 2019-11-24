(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper dismissed Navy Secretary Richard Spencer for talking to the White House about a deal in which Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher retired with his full rank and without losing his cherished Trident pin.

Esper requested Spencer’s resignation on Sunday after learning that the Navy secretary had privately proposed to White House officials that he would ensure that Gallagher, who was accused of war crimes, was able to retire as a Navy SEAL with his Trident insignia if they did not interfere with proceedings against him.

Spencer, 65, a former U.S. Marine Corps aviator, did not share the details of the proposal with Esper, who found out on Friday after he spoke with President Trump, and his private offer contradicted his public position on Gallagher’s case. In a statement from chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman, Esper said he was “deeply troubled by this conduct” from Spencer.

