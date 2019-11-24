Police were directed to investigate a false bomb threat in Manhattan’s Times on Sunday.

Law-enforcement officials will be augmenting patrols in Times Square following a false bomb threat, said New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo,

who ordered the incident investigated.

Mr. Cuomo directed the New York State Police on Sunday to work with the New York Police Department and federal authorities to review the threat.

“The bomb threat made against Times Square is a despicable and cowardly act meant to instill fear and panic in our community, and New Yorkers will not tolerate these scare tactics,” Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said. The governor didn’t disclose many details about the threat but said it appears to have been a hoax. “There is no indication that this threat is credible, but with that said, state police will be on the ground working with NYPD and partners to step up patrols in the area during the day.” The false threat comes ahead of the busy holiday season, when tourists flood Midtown Manhattan and its popular sites. Times Square had an average of about 363,000 daily visitors in November 2018, according to the Times Square Alliance, which promotes local businesses. Write to Joseph De Avila at joseph.deavila@wsj.com

Copyright ©2019 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8