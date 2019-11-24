Acting White House chief of staff Mick MulvaneyJohn (Mick) Michael MulvaneyWhite House keeps Democrats from critical witnesses Trump uses Camp David to schmooze GOP lawmakers as impeachment vote looms Democrats set to open new chapter in impeachment MORE and budget officials scrambled to reverse-engineer an explanation for the hold on military aid to Ukraine, according to the Washington Post, citing three people familiar with records of a White House review.

White House attorneys have expressed concern at unflattering exchanges discovered in a review of the records, although it is unclear whether they involve any potentially illegal activity. Despite this, some White House officials are concerned the publication of the emails could create political problems, according to the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

In early August, Mulvaney asked acting Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought how much longer the aid could be legally delayed as well as the OMB’s progress on developing a legal rationale for the hold. Trump had made the decision in July without consulting anyone on its legality, according to the Post, citing two White House officials.

Vought and other OMB staffers argued for the hold’s legality in the emails with State Department and National Security Officials pushing back, according to the Post, with OMB attorneys arguing it was legally justifiable as long as it was considered a “temporary” hold.

On July 25, the day of Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, a senior budget attorney wrote a memo defending a limited hold, according to the Post.

The review also includes email conversations between OMB and State officials discussing potential legal issues with nearly $400 million in military aid the White House was holding up, according to the Post.

Mark Sandy, the only OMB official to testify in the House’s impeachment inquiry thus far, said that the aid delay was highly unusual and that he had never known a political official to assume control of an aid package in such a way, according to the Post, citing people familiar with his testimony.

The Hill has reached out to OMB and the White House for comment.