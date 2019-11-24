The FBI wants to interview Prince Andrew about his connection to the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, the Sunday Times of London reported.

Detectives leading the investigation into the Epstein sex-trafficking scandal are exploring the process to interview the beleaguered prince in Britain through the Department of Justice, the news outlet reported.

The FBI is hoping the prince would be willing, pointing out his public statement last week in which he said he would be “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required,” the news outlet reported.

“There’s been active discussions between the FBI and Department of Justice about interviewing Prince Andrew in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein case,” the DOJ told the news outlet.

“If he agrees to an interview, he could potentially provide some very unique and helpful insights and make a considerable difference to the investigation.”

The Times of London, citing an unnamed source, said Andrew would be “happy to cooperate.”

The revelation comes after the prince stepped down from his royal duties amid a firestorm of criticism over a BBC interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.

The prince also will have to soon face his angry brother, Prince Charles, according to the Daily Mail. The heir to the British throne, who has been on an official visit to New Zealand and the Solomon Islands, is “furious” over his brother’s involvement with Epstein, the news outlet reported, citing unnamed sources.

Related Stories: