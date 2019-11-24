No personal decision has yet been made as to where he stands in support of impeaching President Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday.

“I want to discuss this with my constituents and colleagues before I make a final judgment on this,” the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview on State of the Union.

Schiff continued:

I certainly think that the evidence that’s been produced overwhelmingly shows serious misconduct by the president, but I do want to hear more from my constituents and I want to hear more from my colleagues. This is not a decision I will be making alone. But at the end of the day, this is a decision about whether the founding fathers had in mind this kind of conduct when they gave Congress this remedy. And I have to think this is very much central to what they were concerned about, that is a unethical man or woman takes that office, uses it for their personal political gain, sacrifices the national security to do so. If that wasn’t what the founders had in mind, it’s hard to imagine what they did.

However, Special Adviser to the President, Pam Bondi, told Breitbart News on Saturday that “Democrats have failed to produce any evidence that the president did anything wrong,” adding that Americans need to realize the contrast between them and the Republican party.

She commented:

They are wasting time, taking away, as I said, from the issues that Americans care deeply about like USMCA, securing our border, infrastructure, healthcare, tax cuts, things that affect everyday working Americans in this country that are being ignored by Adam Schiff for his dog and pony show, this sham of a proceeding. It’s outrageous, and the American people are seeing through it.

Sunday, President Trump echoed her statements on Twitter and wrote that “Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC and the rest of the Democrats are not getting important legislation done, hence, the Do Nothing Democrats.”

“USMCA, National Defense Authorization Act, Gun Safety, Prescription Drug Prices, & Infrastructure are dead in the water because of the Dems!”

In a subsequent tweet, the president said recent poll numbers were in his favor regarding impeachment.

Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment, especially in swing states. 75% to 25%. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Bondi also pointed out that the media have reported the exact opposite of what the witnesses said during their testimonies last week on Capitol Hill.

“Some of these cable shows, they’re flashing up as everything is going on the thing they believe is the most damaging to the president, when in fact that’s not what the witness said,” she stated. “They’re taking selective clips because they’re trying to influence the American people.”

“But you know what we’ve got on our side? The facts and the law,” Bondi concluded.