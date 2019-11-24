On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called the evidence “overwhelming” that showed President Donald Trump sacrificed the national security for “personal political gain.”

Schiff said, “What matters to Donald Trump is what matters to him personally and politically the rest, our national security, our allies none of that matters compares to what the president thinks is good for him. ”

He continued, “The evidence is overwhelming. The remarkable thing about this and we’ve done with this literally no documentary production from the administration is the facts are really not contested. It is really not contested what the president did. What is open to question is whether members of Congress are going to do their duty and whether there will be anyone like Howard Baker, anyone on the Republican side that is willing to put their country, their Constitution above the party or the person of the president because I don’t think he represents what the Republican Party used to stand for.”

He added, “I certainly think that the evidence has that been produced overwhelmingly shows serious misconduct by the president. But I do want to hear more from my constituents and my colleagues. This is not a decision I’m making alone. But at the end of the day, this is a decision about whether the founding fathers had in mind this kind of misconduct when they gave Congress this remedy. And I have to think that this is very much central to what they were concerned about, that is an unethical man or woman takes that office and uses it for personal political gain and sacrifices the national security to do so, if that wasn’t what the founders had in mind, it is hard to imagine what they did.”

