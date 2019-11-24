House Intelligence Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffSunday Talk Shows: After two weeks of testimony, lawmakers look to next steps of impeachment proceedings A case for impeaching all living presidents of the United States White House keeps Democrats from critical witnesses MORE (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that facts in the impeachment inquiry are “not contested but he has not yet personally decided where he stands in terms of supporting the impeachment of President Trump Donald John TrumpJane Fonda says she feels ‘sad’ for Trump Bloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate MORE.

Schiff, who has led the probe, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” the “facts” are “not contested.” He said there is overwhelming evidence based on testimony from various fact witnesses that backs allegations that Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election.

But, Schiff would not go as far as to say he supports impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to discuss this with my constituents and colleagues before I make a final judgment on this,” Schiff said.

CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperLawmakers spar over upcoming Sondland testimony Murphy: Sondland has to decide if his loyalty is to America or Trump House Intelligence Republican: Trump Yovanovitch tweet ‘not witness intimidation’ MORE asked Schiff how he has not yet come to the conclusion if he believes there is overwhelming facts that back his position.

“I certainly think that the evidence has been produced overwhelmingly shows serious misconduct from the president,” Schiff said. “I certainly want to hear more from my constituents and more from my colleagues.”

“At the end of the day this is a decision about [what] the founding fathers had in mind…I have to think this is very much central to what they were concerned about, that is an unethical man or woman takes this office and uses it for own political gain,” Schiff said.

“If that wasn’t what the founders had in mind, it’s hard to imagine what they did.”