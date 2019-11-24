Senate Republicans plan to compel the alleged whistleblower in the ongoing Ukraine scandal to testify in a Senate trial should House Democrats vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Examiner, “Republican members are arguing that [the alleged whistleblower’s] past position as Ukraine director and his current work on Ukraine issues makes him a relevant witness, whether or not he is the whistleblower.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) reportedly told the Examiner, “You need to know the person who started the complaint. Without this, there would be no, there’d be no case.” Adding,”The whistleblower statute was never meant to allow somebody to not come forward and confront the person they’re accusing.”

As the Examiner previously reported, the alleged whistleblower was once a guest of Vice President Joe Biden at a 2016 State Department reception. He is also reported to currently work closely with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who testified it was “improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent.”

Republican senators consider him ‘a fact witness’

Numerous Senate Republicans confirmed to the Examiner that they would be interested in hearing from the alleged whistleblower.

“I’m prepared to listen to any witness they would bring forward, but it’s clear that the individual named by some members of the media…worked closely with the [former] vice president on issues dealing with Ukraine,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said. “And he may know something about the allegations with respect to Mr. Hunter [Biden].”

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said: “I think he is a person of interest in the sense that he was at the Ukraine desk when Joe Biden was there when Hunter Biden was working for the Ukrainian oligarch. So simply for that alone, I think he’s a material witness who needs to be brought in.”

Are they sure it’s him?

The alleged whistleblower has been identified as a 33-year-old former intelligence operative who is currently working for the National Intelligence Council.

However, Republicans are not entirely sure if the man in question is indeed the whistleblower. The Examiner spoke with three congressional GOP sources who said while they could not confirm the former intelligence operative was the whistleblower, they believe he played an important role in the accusations against the president.