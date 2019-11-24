Former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn’s attorney said on Sunday that “the FBI and the Department of Justice have hidden information that shows [Flynn’s] innocence for more than three years.”

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable,” hosted by John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York, Sidney Powell said the DOJ “has a memo in its files that exonerates him completely of any wrongful collaboration, or anything with the Russians. And that was dated January 30, 2017 before General Flynn was forced out of the White House by all this nonsense.”

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to charges that he lied to the FBI about his Russia contacts and is due to be sentenced next month.

Powell emphasized that former FBI acting Chief Andrew McCabe “should be held accountable for his outrageous conduct and the ambush of Gen. Flynn.”

She insisted that McCabe “should be indicted for at least a couple of felonies… because he lied to the inspector general multiple times under oath with warning.”

Powell said that in the investigation of her client “you had people entrusted with enforcing the laws breaking it themselves to accomplish their own political agenda,” adding that “It’s absolutely imperative that Attorney General Barr and John Durham reinstate the rule of law right now and hold every single person that was part of that effort accountable for their criminal conduct.”

She estimated that “there were probably at least 50 people that had some role in this entire disaster.”