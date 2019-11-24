(FOX NEWS) — With an all-star cast, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” reenacted some of the more cringeworthy moments of last week’s Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta.

“America, I see you. And I see the faces you make when I talk – you’re scared,” Woody Harrelson, flashing a mouth full of pearly whites as Joe Biden, said. “Scared I’ll say something off-color, or even worse, on color.”

“What I want you to know is you should be scared,” he continued.” Because I’m always one second away from calling Cory Booker ‘Barack.’”

[embedded content]

