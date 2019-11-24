“Saturday Night Live” is most definitely a liberal show, bashing President Trump in nearly every cold open.

But every once in a while the late-night sketch comedy show takes aim at Democrats and does a spectacular job skewering the other side of the aisle.

On Saturday, actor Woody Harrelson did a perfect Joe Biden complete with big, sparkling choppers. And he had some great lines in a 12-minute skit mocking the Democrats’ last debate.

“America, I see you. And I see the faces you make when I talk – you’re scared,” Harrelson said. “Scared I’ll say something off-color — or even worse, on color.”

“What I want you to know is you should be scared,” he continued.” Because I’m always one second away from calling Cory Booker ‘Barack.’”

When the topic turned to marijuana — which Biden recently called a “gateway drug” — Harrelson said: “Let me tell you a story from my youth, or maybe from a movie or a cartoon.” He then recounts the plot of “Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle.”

“Next thing you know, Kumar and I are driving around high as kites with Neil Patrick Harris — and that was before he was gay. That’s why I never puffed the stuff,” he said.

Harrelson also boated that he is “supported by the same coalition that elected Obama.”

“Blafrican Americans. Even the Mexitinos, and the Korientals,” he said to huge laughs.

The sketch also featured Larry David as a spot-on Bernie Sanders talking about his recent heart attack.

“So, you ought to know by now I’m doing better than ever,” he said. “Doctors were surprised I made it. And I’m very proud of the fact that I was the first heart attack patient to show up to the emergency room in a city bus.”

On another topic, David said: “Here’s my plan for health care. No co-pay. No out of pocket. The only thing that comes out of my pockets are tissues, receipts, loose cough drops, a movie stub for ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ — which is so-so.”

Then he added: “And of course, the little button in the baggie that comes with the pants. Most people throw it out. Do yourself a favor. Hold onto it. You never know.”

Cast member Kate McKinnon’s once again did a perfect Elizabeth Warren, who says she has “mom-hosting-Thanksgiving energy.”

“I’m a little overwhelmed because I thought 10 people were coming and now there’s 30 million,” she said. “But I promise dinner will be ready if you just get out of the kitchen and stop asking questions,” she said, calling to mind how Warren has dodged questions about her $52 trillion Medicare-for-All plan.

McKinnon also mocked Warren’s now-proven-false claim of Native American heritage.

“And, of course, this Thanksgiving, I’ll be cooking … the food of my ancestors. Should I say it? I’m going to say it. Maize.”

Comedian Will Ferrell, who hosted the show, played activist billionaire Tom Steyer. “I’m running for president for a simple reason,” Ferrell said, not blinking. “It’s fun and it gets me out of the house.”

“Health care is important,” Ferrell continued. “But housing affects everything: where you sleep, where you shop, where you get your shoes shined, where you buy jewels, where you raise peacocks. Am I relatable?”

“Did somebody say, ‘billionaire?’” said Fred Armisen, a former cast member who played billionaire Michael Bloomberg. “Is there time for me to come in late and ruin everything?” he said, referring to the former New York City mayor’s expected entrance into the race.