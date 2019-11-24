Since President Trump’s election in 2016, far-left activists have been pushing their progressive followers into disrupting Thanksgiving dinner by arguing with their conservative family members over the current political issues.

Last year, The New York Times profiled ways for liberals to argue with their conservative family members at the dinner table, an advice column quickly outdone by Eater asserting that people are morally obligated to debate racist Trump supporters before asking them to pass the gravy. Earlier this month, Joy Reid of MSNBC laid out detailed instructions on ways to discuss the current Democratic Party witch hunt known as the impeachment inquiry at the Thanksgiving table.

“Here’s a hint: Do not worry about trying to explain the cast of characters … or the very overused term, ‘quid pro quo,’” Reid said. “Most people can’t say it, spell it or understand it. What we’re actually talking about here is not a pithy Latin phrase. It’s something a lot simpler: Bribery and extortion. Beyond the whistleblower and over 100 hours of testimony backing up that fact, Donald Trump admitted to it, and even released edited notes from his call with the Ukrainian president — which, by the way, is not a transcript — that actually proved he did it! Even Uncle Roscoe and Auntie Carol ought to understand that.”