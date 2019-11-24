https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ruthbaderginsburg-released-from-hospital/2019/11/24/id/943108

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Sunday, the court said, after being admitted for chills and fever.
“She is home and doing well,” the court said in a statement.Ginsburg, 86, began experiencing the symptoms on Friday. She went…

