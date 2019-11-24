President TrumpDonald John TrumpJane Fonda says she feels ‘sad’ for Trump Bloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate MORE on Sunday swiped at a new book written by a Washington Post columnist looking at the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughHillicon Valley: FCC moves against Huawei, ZTE | Dem groups ask Google to reconsider ads policy | Bill introduced to increase data access during probes Booker, Klobuchar look to turn debate performances into votes In private moment with Trump, Justice Kennedy pushed for Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination: book MORE.

In a tweet, Trump asserted that Ruth Marcus’s book was full of “incorrect facts,” while simultaneously praising a book on a different book on Kavanaugh from Federalist writer Mollie Hemingway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a great and well reseached book on Justice K. The Ruth Marcus book is a badly written & reseached disaster. So many incorrect facts. Fake News, just like the @washingtonpost!” he tweeted.

This is a great and well reseached book on Justice K. The Ruth Marcus book is a badly written & reseached disaster. So many incorrect facts. Fake News, just like the @washingtonpost! https://t.co/i6GwghuEsU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Hemingway’s book was written in concert with Carrie Severino, an official with the conservative Judicial Crisis Network which heavily supported Kavanaugh and attacked Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee during Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation hearings last year.

Kavanaugh was accused by several women including Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault during his high school and college years, accusations which were largely supported by Democrats and dismissed as not credible by Republicans.

Kavanaugh has largely kept a low profile since his confirmation last year, but recently gave a keynote address at a dinner hosted by The Federalist Society, a conservative judicial group.