Browns fans have taken Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett’s attack on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, and turned it into a tailgating event.

On November 14th, Garrett tore Rudolph’s helmet off and swung it at him, striking the Pittsburgh quarterback in the head. Ten days later, Browns fans decided it would be fun to construct a Mason Rudolph pinata, and swing a helmet at that.

Though, this time the helmet swinger was blindfolded.

Watch:

The penalty flags were a nice touch. In the background, a “Free Myles Garrett” sign can be seen. Earlier this week, Garrett had his suspension upheld by the league, meaning that the star defensive player will miss the rest of the season. Though, there’s talk that Garrett’s suspension will not extend until next year.

Rudolph was fined $50,000 for his part in the altercation.

