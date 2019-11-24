The NFL’s 100th season is going into its final stretch with only five weeks of regular season play remaining, but Week 12 is still “weak” for many teams trying to get fans into those empty seats.

The Chicago Bears took some growling for the lack of fans in the seats at Soldier Field, this weekend, despite beating the New York Giants 19-14:

lot of empty seats for such a nice day pic.twitter.com/HwRuOQFTaK — Chris Bleck (@chrisbleck) November 24, 2019

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t tame the jungle very well, either, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 at Paul Brown Stadium. Apparently, loads of empty seats kept watch on the game:

Appears to be the best crowd of the year at Paul Brown Stadium. Mike Brown thanks you, Steelers nation. (This isn’t sent with sarcasm font) pic.twitter.com/D4aQK8qBfG — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 24, 2019

As always seems to be the unfortunate case this season, the Washington Redskins are still having troubles getting seats filled at FedEx Field, even though they toppled the Detroit Lions in a close 19-16:

Good sections still available. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/VPQ3y6sdgw — John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2019

1st qrtr, lot of empty seats at FedExField #GoLions pic.twitter.com/AcUzd3jN7q — g long jr (@johnnyeagleiwa) November 24, 2019

FedEx Field Has Empty Parking Lots & Hundreds of Empty Seats During Lions-Redskins Game (PICS) https://t.co/F5s19YoYVt — IG: iamdjdeluxe (@iamdjdeluxe) November 24, 2019

Snyderdrome #DETvsWAS RT @alxthegrti: Mostly Lions fans. 11 minutes in 1st quarter. @[me] pic.twitter.com/9U8DFrMJZc — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 24, 2019

Whole lot of Honolulu blue and whole lot of empty seats. pic.twitter.com/89cPLTYVhR — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 24, 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles had trouble filling Lincoln Financial Field, too. But fans would only have seen them get crushed by the Seattle Seahawks 17-9. So, maybe it was for the best:

Sad. Empty seats and a poor showing by the team. Ugh. Need someone to step up!! pic.twitter.com/BNtY8KzZ60 — Joe Pa (@joepa16185) November 24, 2019

A LOT of empty seats. pic.twitter.com/WzvCdeiioE — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 24, 2019

Hey @cj_wentz look at all the empty seats, guess what that means, that means the @Eagles suck and the fans have had enough, and if you don’t have your fans, YOU HAVE NOTHING!! — David J. Hess (@davejhess) November 24, 2019

But it seems like the biggest stones were being thrown at the Atlanta Falcons who not only lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-22, but couldn’t get anyone out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to even see their loss:

This was on the @AtlantaFalcons subreddit. Just before player introductions. pic.twitter.com/rKEHiX5KPo — Michael West (@mwjr67) November 24, 2019

#TBvsATL RT @r_p_w81: New stadium has worn off here in Atlanta @[me] pic.twitter.com/hKsPXppOMJ — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 24, 2019

All these empty seats they should probably move the Falcons to Montreal #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/BRcxVWDxLk — Jay Evans (@jayevans813) November 24, 2019

