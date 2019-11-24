The Navy was notified that the White House won’t intervene to stop a disciplinary proceeding that could cost a SEAL his position in the elite unit, a senior Navy official said on Nov. 24.

Although President Donald Trump had written on Twitter on Nov. 21 that he wouldn’t let the Navy remove Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher from the special operations force, the Navy was given White House guidance on Nov. 22 that it could proceed as planned, according to the Navy official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

This would seem to have defused a conflict between the president and Navy leaders. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said Nov. 23 at an international security forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that he didn’t consider a tweet by Trump an order. He said he would need a formal order to stop the Navy review board, scheduled to begin Dec. 2, that would determine whether Gallagher is allowed to remain in the SEALs.

“I need a formal order to act,” Spencer said. “I don’t interpret [Trump’s tweets] as a formal order.”

Trump wrote on Twitter on Nov. 21 that the Navy “will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” inserting himself into the ongoing legal review of the sailor’s ability to keep the pin that designates him a SEAL.

The Navy on Nov. 2o had notified Gallagher that he will face the review board to determine if he should remain on the elite force.

While Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge of an ISIS militant captive, a military jury convicted him of posing for a photo with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He was demoted from chief petty officer to a first class petty officer. Trump this month restored Gallagher’s rank.

Spencer, speaking on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum, said if the president requests the process to stop, the process stops.

“Good order and discipline is also obeying the orders of the president of the United States,” he said.

Despite the differing views with the president over the appropriate handling of the case, Spencer told reporters that he hasn’t threatened to resign. He acknowledged that he serves at the pleasure of the president.

“The president of the United States is the commander in chief. He’s involved in every aspect of government and he can make decisions and give orders as appropriate,” he said.

Gallagher’s lawyers have accused the Navy of trying to remove the SEAL designation in retaliation for Trump’s decision to restore his rank.

Gallagher filed a complaint with the inspector general accusing Rear Adm. Collin Green, the Naval Special Warfare commander, of insubordination for defying Trump’s actions.

Speaking Nov. 24 on “Fox & Friends,” Gallagher repeated his argument that the Navy was acting in retaliation.

“They could have taken my Trident at any time they wanted,” he said. “Now, they’re trying to take it after the president restored my rank.” Gallagher said he wanted to be allowed to retire on Nov. 30 “with all the honors that I’ve earned, get back to my family.”

